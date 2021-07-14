HRT Financial LP Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.51% of Silver Spike Acquisition worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSPK opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

