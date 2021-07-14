HRT Financial LP Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,174.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $101,451,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

