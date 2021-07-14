HRT Financial LP Invests $2.47 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after purchasing an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Citigroup increased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

