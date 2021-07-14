HRT Financial LP Invests $2.54 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

