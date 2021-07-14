HRT Financial LP Invests $2.61 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $663.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.83.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

