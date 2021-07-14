HRT Financial LP Invests $2.63 Million in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.76% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

