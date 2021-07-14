HRT Financial LP Invests $2.94 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

VSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.