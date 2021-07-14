HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

