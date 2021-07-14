HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,217 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $336,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,129 shares of company stock worth $5,485,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

