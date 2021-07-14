HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 251.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

