HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

