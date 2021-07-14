HRT Financial LP Purchases 33,629 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of GrowGeneration worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

