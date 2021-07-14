HRT Financial LP Purchases 76,414 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 534.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,530,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEL stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.