HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.20% of First Busey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter worth $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.