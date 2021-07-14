HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

A stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

