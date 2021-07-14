HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 53,638 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. MWG Management Limited lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 324,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $4,173,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,910 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

