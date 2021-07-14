HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,403 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.24% of Ideanomics worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

