HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 195.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

