HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 193.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 211,972 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

