HRT Financial LP Sells 7,341 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

