HRT Financial LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in HEICO by 256.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

