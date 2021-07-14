HRT Financial LP Takes $2.55 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,997 shares of company stock valued at $256,800,351. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.