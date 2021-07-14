HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,573,454 shares of company stock valued at $94,893,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.