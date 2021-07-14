HRT Financial LP Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86.

