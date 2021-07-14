Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Hub Group worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Hub Group stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

