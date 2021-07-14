Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

ETR BOSS opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.47. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

