Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

ETR BOSS opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.47. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

