Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €40.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.09 ($45.98).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

