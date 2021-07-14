Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €40.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.09 ($45.98).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

