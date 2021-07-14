Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $86,593.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $86,593.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00850716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

