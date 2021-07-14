HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.95. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 7,518,487 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22.

About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

