HV Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer Purchases 1,000 Shares

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
Shares of HV Bancorp stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.20.
HV Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.