I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0713 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $437.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00370142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.45 or 0.01755327 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,985,441 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

