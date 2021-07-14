I/O Coin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $225.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00373831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.97 or 0.01550949 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001244 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,984,319 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

