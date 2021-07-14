ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00151621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.74 or 1.00356173 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

