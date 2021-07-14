ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.96. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 3,962,874 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

