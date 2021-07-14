ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICLR stock opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

