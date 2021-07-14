Idavoll Network Market Cap Achieves $8.82 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $136,085.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00113581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,771.93 or 1.00039222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00954786 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

