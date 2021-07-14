Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.02 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00012174 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $135,928.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,986 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

