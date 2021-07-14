IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,338,187 shares traded.

IDOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded IDOX to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £292.98 million and a PE ratio of 31.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

