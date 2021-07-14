IG Gold (IGG) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $8,691.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

