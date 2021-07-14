IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,306.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $655,649.67 and approximately $56,306.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00851049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005384 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

