Illuvium Market Cap Hits $66.04 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Illuvium has a market cap of $66.04 million and $3.78 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $101.38 or 0.00308848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00115608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00151008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.64 or 1.00026186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00952245 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,440 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

