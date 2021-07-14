Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.75. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 43,894 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.