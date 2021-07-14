ImageCash Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $38,474.18 and $9.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00112010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00151340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.04 or 0.99926557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00956732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

