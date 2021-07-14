Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

