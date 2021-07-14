Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $47.32. Independence shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 201 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $693.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Independence by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

