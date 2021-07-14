Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

IBTX stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.