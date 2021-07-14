Indorse Token Market Cap Hits $685,223.22 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $685,223.22 and $905.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

