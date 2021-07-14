Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

