Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Informa plc (LON:INF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 506.80 ($6.62). Informa shares last traded at GBX 497.60 ($6.50), with a volume of 1,741,873 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on INF shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578.14 ($7.55).

Get Informa alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 535.29.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.