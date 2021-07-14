Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.90

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 14066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $47,148,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

